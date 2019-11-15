Falkirk Bairns could be Irn-Bru Carnival ambassadors

Could you be an ambassador for the Irn-Bru Carnival as it prepares to celebrate its 100th birthday?

Following the success of last year’s campaign, the organisers are once again searching for five lucky fans to come on board as official ambassadors.

With free, unlimited access to Europe’s largest indoor funfair, the five super fans, will help the Carnival celebrate its 100th birthday in style by sharing their pictures, videos and stories for the Carnival’s social media and their own.

To apply, applicants (who must be five years or over) should submit a short video of no more than 20 seconds, telling the Carnival team why they should be an ambassador.

Entries should be sent to carnival@framecreates.co.uk before Friday, December 13.

Greg Cherry, managing director of Carnival organisers, QD Events, said: “There’s been an extraordinary amount of planning around our centenary year, with some exciting new rides as well as some old favourites on show. Our ambassadors will play an important role in helping us showcase the Carnival in all its glory.

“There is no upper age limit for applicants – all we ask is that they have a genuine passion for the event. We know there are plenty of people who fit that bill so why not give it a try – you might just bag yourself unlimited entry!”

The Ien-Bru Carnival returns on Friday, December 20 and will be open until Sunday, January 12. It is closed on Christmas Day.

Entry tickets are available from £12 with children under three going free. Tickets are available online now at www.irn-bru-carnival.com – there is a booking fee for online bookings.

*Any ambassador under the age of 12 must always be accompanied by an adult.