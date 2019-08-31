Eyemouth Community Campus plans to go on show later this month

Community groups and members of the public are being invited to view plans for the new Eyemouth Community Campus for the first time as part of a Fit for 2024 property event later this month.

Scottish Borders Council is hosting the community drop-in event at Eyemouth Primary School on Thursday 26 September from 4pm to 7.30pm.

It will give the public the chance to find out more about the investment proposals for the new Community Campus, and for the local authority to listen to the community’s views.

Alongside partners, we have come up with an ambitious strategy on the site of Eyemouth Primary for a new Campus as part of a wider masterplan.

It would see new educational facilities, local services and extra care housing located on a single campus, alongside complimentary affordable housing.

The event will also be a starting point for discussions around a number of other buildings and sites in the town, including the library, community centre and education provision in east Berwickshire.

In addition, there will be further discussions regarding the draft Eyemouth Economic Regeneration Action Plan, with information on the range of positive projects being taken forward in the coastal town.

The Fit for 2024 Eyemouth property event follows a similar drop-in session in Jedburgh in June which saw over 100 members of the public attend.

A Fit for 2024 Earlston property event also takes place on Thursday 19 September.

Councillor Sandy Aitchison, Executive Member for Neighbourhoods and Locality Services, said: “This will be the first chance for residents in Eyemouth and East Berwickshire to see the exciting plans for Eyemouth Community Campus.

“We believe this inclusive approach to learning and care will enhance Eyemouth by offering opportunities for learning and social interaction for the whole community in a central location.

“We hope as many residents and groups as possible can make it on 26 September to provide their views about the campus and other public buildings within the community.”

Councillor Gordon Edgar, Executive Member for Roads and Infrastructure, added: “Fit for 2024 has four key themes to make sure we meet future challenges, take advantage of new opportunities and deliver the best possible outcomes for our communities.

“One of the key themes is making best use of our properties. The Council has, on average, spent £14m each year in the running costs of property which includes refurbishing and repairing the current estate.

“However, the sheer size of that estate means that investment is spread too thinly and makes it impossible to sustain safe and fit-for-purpose properties.

“We want the Council to be bolder and braver when it comes to making decisions about estates and engage with communities and partners on how we can together meet changing customer needs and community demands.

“The Fit for 2024 Eyemouth property event is a start of these discussions.”

In a joint statement, East Berwickshire Councillors Carol Hamilton, Jim Fullarton and Helen Laing, said: “The plans for a new Eyemouth Community Campus are exciting and innovative, but we need the views of local people on the facility, as well as the future of other properties in the town and surrounding area.

“We would encourage as many people as possible to come along and contribute to the event.”

Anyone seeking more information ahead of the event can email Community Engagement at communityengagement@scotborders.gov.uk