Explore Edinburgh's Castle of Light this winter as spectacular light show returns with hidden tales

Uncovering the hidden treasures of the Castle while illuminating its facade untold tales from Scotland’s past, Castle of Light will run for eight weeks from Friday, November 19, 2021 to Sunday, January 9, 2022, with visitors to the attraction treated to an evening of wonder, enchantment and a spectacle of colour as dazzling animations sweep throughout the castle grounds unravelling the re-discovery of the Crown Jewels.

Stephen Duncan of Historic Environment Scotland (HES), operators of the Castle, says, “We’re so pleased events are back and we’re kicking off in style as Castle of Light is set to be a truly magical experience for all ages. The untold history of this iconic landmark will illuminate the very walls that saw it unfold, captivating locals and visitors alike throughout the festive period.“Following feedback from the 2019 event run, we’ve also introduced dates during the period between Christmas and New Year, and into January, to ensure everyone gets a chance to experience this immersive adventure. With timed entry slots and capped capacities, we’re ensuring it’s not only an exciting evening, but a safe space for all attending, so get your tickets booked and prepare to be dazzled!”Building on the success of the inaugural 2019 experience to create a truly immersive experience, HES has teamed up with Double Take Projections, NL Productions, Andy McGregor and War Productions Ltd to create the innovative walking tour, with entry slots every 15 minutes between 4.30pm and 8.30pm each evening.

Andy McGregor, Creative Director of Castle of Light, explains, "Taking inspiration from the 1818 re-discovery of the crown jewels in a Castle vault, this year’s show will celebrate the lesser-known stories of the Castle and unveil the treasure ‘hidden in plain sight’. There’s so much to discover, fantastic jewels, dancing unicorns, an animated tree and countless other surprises in store.“But, as before, the biggest treasure of all remains the location. Being able to explore the Castle grounds after dark makes for a unique experience in itself, then add a spectacular light show, atmospheric soundscape and cutting-edge projection, and you’ve got a true gem in Scotland’s winter programme.”

This year, families will also be given the opportunity to dine at the Castle in the Queen Anne Building on select dates, as will office Christmas party groups.

Tickets for the light spectacular go on sale tomorrow, Friday, September 3, from 9.30am with early bird rates available during September. Adult early bird tickets cost £18 (using promo code: COLSM21), with concession rates, family tickets and discounts for Historic Scotland members also available. Tickets for an access night on November 25 will also be available, catering for people with additional support needs.Mr Duncan adds, “We know people missed out on the chance to celebrate the festive period with family, friends and colleagues last year, so we want to ensure we’re giving everyone the opportunity to plan an occasion to remember for 2021. That’s why we’ve added a special corporate offering, with the package aimed at workplaces looking to elevate their Christmas parties.”

