Euromillions winner Christine Weir selling £3m mansion amid divorce

Euromillions winner Christine Weir is selling her £3 million mansion after announcing the end of her marriage to husband Colin.

The Scottish couple became Britain’s biggest lottery winners after scooping the £161m EuroMillions jackpot in 2011.

However, they confirmed last month they were divorcing after 38 years of marriage.

The couple, from Largs in North Ayrshire, are believed to have been living separately for almost a year.

Last summer it emerged Mr Weir had signed over Frognal House in Troon, Ayrshire, which the couple bought for £3m in 2014, to his wife.

The 110-year-old Edwardian mansion has now been put on the market for offers over £2,250,000. The seven-bedroom home is set in 16 acres of grounds, which include a pond, a massive greenhouse, two air-conditioned garden rooms and a seven-car garage.

It has a grand reception hall, a billiard room, wine cellar and additional accommodation, including a conference room.