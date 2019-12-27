EuroMillions jackpot winner Colin Weir dies after short illness

Have your say

The winner of one of the UK's biggest Euromillions jackpots has died after a short illness. He was 71.

Colin Weir and wife Chris, from Largs in North Ayrshire, claimed the £161 million prize in 2011.

Earlier this year the pair confirmed they would divorce after 38 years of marriage.

A spokeswoman for his personal lawyers told the PA news agency on Friday night: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Colin Weir early today after a short illness.

"We would ask for privacy for his family and friends at this distressing time.

"No further comment will be made other than to offer sincere thanks to the staff of University Hospital Ayr for their care and compassion."

Weir completed his takeover of Partick Thistle Football Club last month and planned to gift ownership of the club to fans next year.

He bought a majority shareholding and a holding in land at the club's Firhill Stadium.

He was a lifelong supporter of the Maryhill-based Championship club.

Weir had already invested around £2.5m of his £161m lottery in Thistle and previously set aside £6m for a new training ground.

But he withdrew his support in August citing "uncertainties" about a mooted takeover by a foreign consortium.