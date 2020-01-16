Entries now open for annual Midlothian and East Lothian food and drink awards

The 2020 Midlothian and East Lothian Food and Drink Awards are now open for entries.

These include local producers and suppliers, small farming businesses, chefs, restaurants, pubs and hoteliers. There are eight categories: best eatery in a visitor attraction; restaurant/fine dining of the year; best café/tea room; pub/bistro of the year; excellence in customer service; local producer of the year; most innovative new product; and best takeaway.

Businesses can enter multiple categories and entry is free. The closing date for entries is January 31 and the winners will be announced on March 26 at Eskmills, Musselburgh (5pm to 10pm).

Call Mia Gilchrist on 0131 603 5040 or email mia@thebusinesspartnership.org.uk.