To celebrate the two nations going head to head in the Euro 2020 Group D clash at Wembley Stadium on Friday evening, McDonald’s has discounted two core menu items.

The McMuffin will be reduced to 99p, giving customers a saving of £1, and the Big Mac discounted to just £1.79 – £1.70 less than usual.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McDonald’s has rolled back the prices of two menu classics to what they were 25 years ago when Scotland and England faced each other at Euro 96.

A spokesperson for the fast food chain said: “With breakfast, lunch and dinner covered, all you need to do is sit back, relax (if you can!) and enjoy the footy.

“We might have ‘Mc’ in our name but the only side we’re picking is fries.”

The offers are available exclusively on the My McDonald’s App – simply download it here to get access Friday’s menu deals and more.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.