Hours later, London Dungeon hit back, announcing a ‘no tartan or kilts’ rule at the world-famous attraction on the English capital’s South Bank.

It was all in good fun, of course, although some people clearly got the wrong end of the shtick.

Both stories met with a mixed reaction on social media – some readers finding it hilarious, others feeling it was in bad taste.

Scott George saw the funny side, commenting: “It's a bit of fun folks. Catch a sense of humour."

Paul Lewis was less impressed, as he wrote: “Using bigotry as a humorous advertisement in Edinburgh and London is really bad taste. Very immature.”

Kathy Mortimer couldn’t care less, saying: “I'm only here for the banter.”

Louise Wilson wrote: “I love that in this day and age we can still have a bit of lighthearted fun and a laugh.”

David Fox joked: “Never touch a Scotsman with his kilt... his tackle will scare the English away.”

Elizabeth Thomson commented: “I’m sure it’s all tongue in cheek and good humoured.”

Lindsey Nicole Hatton said: “I can’t wait to see what happens to those who do turn up with the opposing team colours on in London and Edinburgh – no doubt there will be an article next week with photos of the stocks and dungeons full.”

Caroline Macdonald wrote: “Ah, Londoners getting their banter on. I love it… it’s all great fun.”

David Cairns opined: “Great bit of publicity. And free advertising. I'm sure now that's been achieved they can welcome everyone as usual.”

Lusipher Diablo said: “Fair play to them. I don't feel that this is showing a hatred of the English or anything like that. It's England vs Scotland in a major tournament for the first time in over two decades. Seems perfectly reasonable to limit support for their rivals.

As for anyone trying to claim this is racism… seriously, go and have a word with yourselves.”

Paddy Tully joked: “I'd have thought Sturgeon would have re-opened the dungeon and simply shackled the evil English for the day on rations of Irn Bru and forced them to watch Ian Blackford videos on a loop.”

