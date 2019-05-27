'Enchanted" Dumfries home that inspired Peter Pan is turned into a children's storytelling centre

A Georgian landmark credited with inspiring JM Barrie to write Peter Pan has been turned into Scotland's first dedicated children's centre for literature and storytelling.

A new new look has been revealed for Moat Brae, the house and garden in Dumfries where the novelist played as a child, a decade after it was saved from demolition.

Campaigners raised £8 million to restore and redevelop the property and its grounds, which date back nearly 200 years.

Born in Kirriemuir, in Angus, Barrie spent much of his childhood playing with friends at Moat Brae after moving to Dumfries when he was 14.

The complex, which overlooks the River Nith, features exhibition space, reading and play areas, a shop, a cafe and rooms available to hire for special events. A performance space has been created in the garden, alongside a pirate ship, a "Wendy House" and a mermaid's lagoon.

It is hoped more than 31,000 visitors a year will flock to the newest attraction, which has created 18 jobs and is expected to generate some £1.3 million for the Dumfries economy.

Moat Brae director Simon Davidson said: "Moat Brae inspired a truly great storyteller to create one of the greatest and best-loved children’s tales of all time. “And now it has been brought back to life as our National Centre for Children’s Literature and Storytelling in order to spa

Dame Barbara Kelly, chairman of the Peter Pan Moat Brae Trust, which will run the centre, said: ““The opening will be a very special moment.

"We're hugely grateful to all the many individuals and organisations who have come together to make our dream come true by saving Moat Brae and creating somewhere that children can play and let their imaginations roam free – just as J.M. Barrie’s did.”