Employee Andrew Watson from Stenhousemuir Asda store wins national award

A much loved and very modest employee from Asda’s Stenhousemuir store has won a national award.

Andrew Watson (22) scooped the Being Asda Customer Colleague of the Year award at a prestigious ceremony in Birmingham after more than 400 local customers voted for him.

Andrew Watson - Asda Customer Colleague of the Year

He received a fifth of all the votes cast throughout the country by the supermarket’s shoppers.

The accolade is awarded to unsung heroes who go that extra mile for their customers and are champions within their communities. Customer service assistant Andrew, who mainly works on the tills, said he was “in shock” that he had won and was “still taking it all in”.

The Falkirk Herald contacted Andrew after he was nominated but he humbly refused any publicity at the time as he “didn’t want a fuss”.

After winning however, he wanted to say a huge thank you to all the customers who nominated him and for the huge outpouring of love he has received by members of the Stenhousemuir community.

Andrew Watson with one of his customers

He said: “It honestly has been overwhelming and I just feel so incredibly touched that so many people voted for me,” he said.

“I would just like to say a huge thank you to each and every customer who voted for me – I can’t thank them enough.”

Store manager Neil Millar congratulated Andrew on his “well deserved” award adding that he and all his Asda colleagues felt “extremely proud”.

One of Andrew’s most regular customers is Hazel Kinning from Larbert who was one of ten people asked to feature in a video outlining why they had nominated Andrew ahead of the awards ceremony.

Andrew Watson with Stenhousemuir's general store manager Neil Millar

She said: “I was delighted to take part and explain just why everyone loves Andrew so much.

“He is just the most kind, helpful soul who goes above and beyond to ensure customers are happy and satisfied.

“Everyone who shops in Asda loves him and I’ve seen customers queue up just to speak to him even when other tills are less busy, myself included!

“He is someone who just really brightens your day and is a ray of sunshine to everyone who knows him. He’s just phenomenal and deserves this recognition so much!”