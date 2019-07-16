Emmy nominations for Brits in Killing Eve, Fleabag and Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emilia Clarke have all earned Emmy nominations, as Game Of Thrones set a new record in its final season.

Olivia Colman, Kit Harington and Hugh Grant were among the other British stars celebrating but there was disappointment for Bodyguard’s Richard Madden.

The nominations for the Emmy Awards, which honour the best in television each year, were announced at a ceremony in Los Angeles. While Game Of Thrones’ eighth and final season was met with mixed reviews earlier this year, it picked up 32 nominations, the most for any programme in a single season and breaking a 25-year record. They include a nod for outstanding drama series, alongside the BBC’s Bodyguard, Killing Eve, Pose, Ozark, Better Call Saul, Succession and This Is Us.

Bafta winner Comer was recognised for her turn as psychopathic assassin Villanelle in Killing Eve and is up against her co-star Sandra Oh for outstanding drama actress.

British actress Clarke earned a nomination for her portrayal of queen Daenerys Targaryen in Game Of Thrones, in a category also containing Viola Davis.