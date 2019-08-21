Emergency services search Kirkcaldy coast for missing woman

Emergency services in Fife are searching for a missing woman at the Kirkcaldy coast, with a helicopter being drafted in to help.

Police, Coastguard, and the RNLI are involved in the hunt, which is focusing on the whereabouts of a missing 30-year-old woman.

The coastguard are in attendance.

Eye-witnesses reported a heavy police presence this morning in the Seafield area of Kirkcaldy, along with that of the Coastguard.

Police dogs and the Kinghorn RNLI are also involved in the search.

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “At 8.50am today HM Coastguard was asked by Police Scotland to assist with the search for a person reported missing at Kirkcaldy.

“The Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick has been sent together with a Coastal Area Commander,Coastguard Rescue Teams from Leven, Kinghorn and South Queensferry plus the RNLI lifeboat from Kinghorn. Burntisland lifeguards are also on the scene.

“We have no further information at this time.”

