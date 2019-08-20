Elderly couple's "disgust" after hotel waiter described them as "old people" on bill

Have your say

An elderly couple have spoken of their "disgust" after a hotel waiter described them as 'old people' on their drinks bill.

Phyllis and Robert Hidden noticed the "terrible" wording on their receipt after enjoying a lunchtime drink and a bite to eat last month.

It's thought the waiter, whose identity isn't known, typed the words in a dreadful attempt to identify who the bill belonged to. Picture: SWNS

Just above the £11.20 total the words 'Table: OLD PEOPLE' can be seen.

It's thought the waiter, whose identity isn't known, typed the words in a dreadful attempt to identify who the bill belonged to.

Mrs Hidden, 80, only realised what had happened a few days after her visit to The Riverside Hotel in Kendal, Cumbria, on July 4.

She said: "I thought nothing of it at first until my husband pointed it out to me and I was shaking with temper.

"I was incensed."

READ MORE - Family of Scottish student who took own life to sue her abuser



She added: "This is appalling behaviour. It's a terrible thing to label people like that.

"It should be table numbers you should be making a note of, not labelling the customers. Age shouldn't be what defines you."

Mrs Hidden called the hotel to raise the issue and told them how "disgusted" she was.

The pensioner demanded an apology but didn't get one until a month after her call, which infuriated her further.

She said: "Had I received an apology in the first instance I would have let this go."

READ MORE - One dead and five injured in multi-vehicle crash in the Highlands



The couple have now received a letter of apology and the hotel's general manager Jennifer Boow stressed the wording was not intentional.

She said: "We would like to apologise.

"The issue has been raised and the member of staff concerned has been spoken to.

"They (member of staff) were extremely apologetic and didn't mean to cause any harm by what happened and no disrespect was intended by the wording."

The Riverside Hotel is a three star establishment within a a converted 17th-century tannery which describes itself as "great for families".