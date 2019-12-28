Eight hurt in multi-car crash on Fife road

Have your say

Eight people were taken to hospital after a four-car crash on the Standing Stane Road last night.

The incident happened around 8:20pm on Friday.

The road – which has been the scene of several tragedies in recent years – was closed as emergency services attended the pile-up.

Police, air ambulance and the fire service were all called to the serious accident on the A915..

eight people were taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy for treatment.

Police said none of the injuries were thought to be life threatening.

A spokesman for Police Scotland, said: “A call was received at 8.20pm to reports of a serious road traffic accident involving four vehicles on the A915 Standing Stane Road between Kirkcaldy and Leven.

“A total of eight people have been taken to Victoria Hospital following the incident. None of the injuries are thought to have been life-threatening.”

Two fire appliances were also dispatched to the scene.