Edward Murdoch was found dead at his home in Grafton Place on June 10.
There are no suspicious circumstances around the 82-year-old’s death and police are hoping to trace his family.
In a statement online, Police Scotland added: “It is believed that Edward may have surviving relatives in the Glasgow and Paisley areas.”
Anyone who has knowledge of Edward’s relatives is asked to contact the Administration Department via 101.