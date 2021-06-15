Edward Murdoch: Appeal launched to trace relatives of man who died at his home in Glasgow

Police have launched an appeal to trace the relatives of a man who died at his home in Glasgow.

By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 9:31 am
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Edward Murdoch was found dead at his home in Grafton Place on June 10.

There are no suspicious circumstances around the 82-year-old’s death and police are hoping to trace his family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Independent Scotland would act as a 'bridge' between EU and UK, says former SNP ...
Edward Murdoch: Appeal launched to trace relatives of man who died at his home in Glasgow

In a statement online, Police Scotland added: “It is believed that Edward may have surviving relatives in the Glasgow and Paisley areas.”

Anyone who has knowledge of Edward’s relatives is asked to contact the Administration Department via 101.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Glasgow
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.