Edinburgh Zoo's lion cubs start exploring new home

​Edinburgh Zoo has revealed its newest arrivals are two boys and a girl.

The trio of Asiatic lion cubs were born in August and have just started exploring the outside world, according to the zoo.

During a health check last week, vets at the Edinburgh attraction were able to find out the sex of the cats.

Names are expected to be announced for the youngsters in the coming weeks.

Indoor viewing of the animals is still restricted to allow the family to rest.

Mum Roberta and dad Jayendra were selected for pairing through the European Endangered Species Programme, due to their genetic characteristics.