Edinburgh woman who went missing from Grassmarket after night out is traced

A woman who went missing after a night out on Saturday has been traced, police have confirmed.

Sophia Veart's father, Martin Veart, had made a desperate plea to find his daughter after friends lost contact with her in the Grassmarket in the early hours of Sunday, June 16th.

Police have traced Sophia Veart. Pic: Police Scotland

READ MORE: Dad makes desperate plea to find daughter missing after Edinburgh night out

He said he was "very worried" about her disappearance and urged anyone with information to contact police.

But in his latest tweet, Mr Veart said: "POLICE ARE SATISFIED THAT SOPHIA IS SAFE AND WELL.

"I still don’t know where she is or what the problem is but it is nothing that cannot be sorted out. Thank you everyone for your wonderful support, love and encouragement during this time. Thank you Edinburgh Police."

A police spokeswoman has also confirmed that Sophia has been traced.

A friend of Sophia's, @sugarhiccup666, also posted on twitter to say she had been found and thanked everyone who helped locate her.