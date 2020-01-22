Edinburgh woman, Scotland's oldest female WWII veteran, dies aged 108

Scotland’s oldest surviving female veteran who served in the Second World War has died at the age of 108.

Anne Robson, nee MacWatt, was born in Duns, Berwickshire, on 14 September 1911.



She joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service – the women’s branch of the British Army – in 1942, leaving her career as a teacher for the duration.



During her long life she witnessed the suffragette movement, more than 20 prime ministers, four monarchs, two world wars, the first space launch and rapidly advancing technology.



Described as “gentle” and “fiercely independent”, she was living in a care home in Edinburgh when she died.