Skyrora, a UK-Ukrainian space technology company with a headquarters in Edinburgh, is now turning its hand to matters closer to home by building anti-tank defences.

The company has a team of 80 in the city of Dnipro with the founder, Volodymyr Levykin, a Ukrainian based in Edinburgh, offering staff support but also contributing to the war effort.

Many of their families had escaped the conflict, but those who has stayed behind wanted to defend Dnipro, itself a space and technology hub since the time of the Soviet Union, Some employees haved joined the army while others work on constructing defences.

A fighter of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, the military reserve of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, stands guard at anti-tank constractions on the position at Independence Square in Kyiv on March 2, 2022

Mr Levykin appealed to the West to do more to halt Russia's invasion saying that the war as a battle between the "light and the dark".

He told the BBC: "Our workshops where we do welding techniques for rockets are now constructing anti-tank obstacles.

"Everyone there is doing what they can. They have adapted quickly to this weird new normal. Some have joined the army, others have donated money to buy food and nappies."

He added: “My own parents, who are 85 years old and experienced bombs during World War Two are in Ukraine.

"They won't go to the bomb shelters, they want to stay at home.

"This is not just a war in Ukraine, this is global. This is a fight between the light and the dark. We all need to unite."

He added that Skyrora was offering financial and emotional support to its staff in Dnipro, and their families who had fled the conflict.

The firm has a rocket engine test site in Rosyth in Fife and in 2020 carried out the first UK rocket test of its kind in 50 years on an estate in the Highlands and it has also been involved with the the Saxavord Spaceport, with construction set to get underway on the project next month.