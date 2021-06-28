The installation represents all those lost.

Presented as part of this year’s Edinburgh Science Festival, Luke Jerram’s In Memoriam is a touring art work marking its first visit to Scotland.

The installation is a temporary memorial for the public to visit and remember all those we have lost from the Covid19 pandemic.

The flags are created from NHS bedsheets.

In Memoriam is also made in tribute to all the NHS health and care workers who have been risking their lives during the crisis. Referencing those people who have been in hospital and care homes during this crisis, the flags are created from NHS bed sheets and are arranged in the form of a medical logo.

Artist Luke Jerram, whose work involves the creation of sculptures, installations and live arts projects, said: “It’s amazing to be part of the Edinburgh Science Festival and to present my artwork In Memoriam in Scotland for the first time, in the beautiful surroundings of the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh.

"I hope it will allow the space and time for reflection to those who need it.”

Alongside In Memoriam, some of the other outdoor and in-person exhibitions and walks on offer include Pale Blue Dot at the National Museum of Scotland, delving deep into all things marine, celebrating some of UK’s greatest engineering innovations – and Oscillation in Light and Sound, an interactive exploration of light and sound using giant crystals scattered around St Andrew Square.

To browse the full offer of in person events, walks and exhibitions in and around Edinburgh, visit www.sciencefestival.co.uk.