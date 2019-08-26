Edinburgh's international and book festivals report surge in ticket sales as events draw to a close

The Edinburgh International Festival has reported an increase in its audience to 420,000 - with more than £4 million being taken at the box office for only the third time in its 73-year history

The figures emerges as organisers of the Edinburgh International Book Festival a record 265,000 people had flooded into Charlotte Square, an increase of two per cent on 2018, despite downpours on the event's opening weekend, with record sales of books and tickets both recorded.

The International Festival has revealed that nearly half of tickets were snapped up by people in Edinburgh, with first-time attendees at the festival accounting for more than half of those who booked tickets at home and abroad.

The festival also revealed that around 37 per cent of its attendees paid £20 or less for their tickets.

This includes around 20,000 free tickets for festival events, including the opening night curtainraiser at Tynecastle Stadium. Highlights of the EIF line-up included a second year of pop, rock and indie gigs at the reborn Leith Theatre, which has been temporarily reopened for the event.

However the EIF's overall attendance of 420,000 was still down on the 70th anniversary programme in 2017, when the final admissions number was more than 450,000.

Star attractions this year included Kate Tempest, Sir Ian McKellen, Stephen Fry, Jarvis Cocker, the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, James McArdle, Scottish Ballet and Scottish Opera.

EIF director Fergus Linehan said: “This year we maintained the festival at its ideal size, we also deepened our impact within the city of Edinburgh through our outreach initiatives and by providing high quality performances in venues stretching right from Leith to Gorgie.

"We broke new ground in collaboration and inclusiveness, which is particularly important in the current political backdrop.

"“We participated in co-productions with companies from China, the UK and the US as well as working with all five of our national companies.

"We were particularly proud to present work by our European colleagues and worked with the governments of Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and Ireland to name but a few.

"Young musicians from the Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles collaborated with students from Big Noise Scotland; students from Leith Academy performed in a beatboxing project as part of a Frankenstein: How to Make a Monster, a group of young local dancers performed in Oona Doherty’s Hard to Be Soft; and singers from the National Youth Choir of Scotland were joined by the counterparts from Chicago, Baltimore and New York for the resoundingly successful concert performance of West Side Story.

"These are just some of the collaborations which we hope will leave a lasting legacy.”

Book festival chiefs said ticket sales and book sales were up three and five per cent respectively, to their highest ever levels.

Nick Barley, director of the book festival, which expanded out onto the west end of George Street two years ago, said: "It’s wonderful to see that our extension into George Street has attracted new audiences, while allowing us to retain all the spirit and vigour of the book festival’s beating heart in Charlotte Square Gardens.

"This year’s festival has been a riot of ideas, entertainment and unforgettable conversations involving writers and readers from all corners of the world – from Bonnyrigg to Buenos Aires and from Lewis to Lagos."