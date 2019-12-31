Edinburgh's Hogmanay party declared a sell-out as 75,000 revellers flood into the city centre

Tens of thousands of revellers flooded into Edinburgh city centre as the 27th annual Hogmanay party was declared a sell-out success.

Organisers said a crowd of 75,000 was expected at the celebrations, which are being headlined by Oscar-winning musician and DJ Mark Ronson.

The first fireworks were fired above Edinburgh Castle at 6pm at the climax of the annual 'Bairns Afore' event in West Princes Street Gardens.

Crowds flocked to an expanded street party arena, which included part of the Royal Mile and Parliament Square for the first time in 20 years.

The entire event was also being lived streamed for the first time in its history on Facebook, YouTube and the official Edinburgh's Hogmanay website.

Organisers were using their own 16-camera crew to capture highlights from the event to allow people on the other side of the world to experience it for the first time.

Street performers in striking costumes drawn from France, Germany, the Netherlands and across the UK mingled with the crowds on Princes Street, where Love Island stars The Mac Twins were hosting the festivities on the giant screens.

Marc Almond, Idlewild, Shooglenifty, The Snuts, Keir Gibson and The Snuts were among the acts appearing on stages around the street party arena, which was thronged with revellers from early evening. Organisers declared the street party was a sell-out at 10pm, an hour and a half after the last tickets for Mark Ronson's Hogmanay in the Gardens event were snapped up.

Speaking before taking to the stage for his show in West Princes Street Gardens, London-born Ronson, who was headlining the event for the first time, said he had performed in Abu Dhabi, New York, London and Miami in recent years, but none of them had an event on the scale of Edinburgh's.

He said: “I have been working on new year’s eve probably 90 per cent of my adult life. Edinburgh is right up there, party-wise, and in terms of the whole city coming together and the spirit of the event.

“My mother’s mother is from Edinburgh so I’ve always known what a big deal Hogmanay is in Scotland. New year’s eve anywhere is a party, but it’s especially so in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh's Hogmanay festivities are said to be worth around 40 million to the city's economy.

“Usually, I’m playing new year’s eve in a small nightclub, but with this thing I am right in the middle of a giant party taking over the whole city.

“New York has its ball drop in Times Square on new year’s eve but it’s not the same as thing as Edinburgh has, which is a like a carnival where the whole city turns into a party.”

The Hogmanay festival had been launched on Monday night with a spectacular fire parade from the Old Town to Holyrood Park.