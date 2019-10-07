Edinburgh's Hogmanay named world's best 'bucket list festival' ahead of Munich's Oktoberfest and Rio's Carnival

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations have been named as the world’s best “bucket list festival” – ahead of the Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Munich’s Oktoberfest, the Rio de Janeiro Carnival, St Patrick’s Day in Dublin and Glastonbury.

Scotland’s biggest new year party, which has been running for more than 25 years, came out on top of a new list of “The 50 Best Festivals in the World.”

The event, which revealed its 2020-21 programme today, was also rated ahead of the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, London’s Notting Hill Carnival, the Just For Laughs comedy festival in Montreal, San Diego’s Comic Con and La Tomatina, Valencia’s tomato-throwing event.

Travel industry bible Big Seven, which has 1.5 million social media followers, describes Edinburgh’s three-day Hogmanay festival as “an experience you are never going to forget. It also highlights the event’s street parties, fireworks displays and opening night torchlight procession.

'Spectacular'

The website states: “A festival is a simple concept of bringing people together to have a good time. There are tens of thousands of them around the world, but if you had to had to create a 2020 festival bucket list what would it look like?

“These are the festivals that are worth turning into a vacation. If it’s on the festival bucket list you might not just travel to another country, but indeed half way around the world.

“It’s time to save up, drag your friends in and get attending at least one of the entrants.

“New Year’s Eve is celebrated in many different ways around the world, but few places are quite as spectacular as Edinburgh. The festival features live music (you can ring in 2020 with Mark Ronson this year), street parties, fireworks and a torchlight procession. A festival experience you are never going to forget.”

A spokeswoman for Underbelly, the producers of the Hogmanay festival since 2017, said: “We’re delighted that Edinburgh’s Hogmanay has been recognised as the number one in ‘The 50 Best Festivals in the World’ according to Big 7 Travel.

“We look forward to revealing more of our plans for the world’s best new year celebrations today. Clear your diary for 30 December to 1 January and be there.”

Edinburgh City Council culture convener, Councillor Donald Wilson said: “It’s been said before but I’ll say it again, there is no better place in the world to celebrate Hogmanay than in

Edinburgh and it’s fantastic that it’s been recognised as the number one festival for bucket lists.”