The incident occurred at around 6 to 6.30pm on Monday, August 17 at Edinburgh Road, near to the Stepford Football Pitches.

The10-year-old boy was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are urging anyone with information to call 101 and quote the reference number PS-20210818-1410.

Edinburgh Road: Glasgow police appeal for information after child struck by van

Glasgow Police wrote on Twitter: “Witness appeal in relation to a road accident involving a child and a white Ford Transit van.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.