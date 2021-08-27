The incident occurred at around 6 to 6.30pm on Monday, August 17 at Edinburgh Road, near to the Stepford Football Pitches.
The10-year-old boy was taken to hospital as a precaution.
They are urging anyone with information to call 101 and quote the reference number PS-20210818-1410.
Edinburgh Road: Glasgow police appeal for information after child struck by van
Glasgow Police wrote on Twitter: “Witness appeal in relation to a road accident involving a child and a white Ford Transit van.”
