Edinburgh Road: Glasgow police appeal for information after 10-year-old struck by van

Police have launched an appeal following a road accident involving a child and a white Ford transit van.

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 27th August 2021, 11:00 am
Updated Friday, 27th August 2021, 11:30 am
The incident occurred at around 6 to 6.30pm on Monday, August 17 at Edinburgh Road, near to the Stepford Football Pitches.

The10-year-old boy was taken to hospital as a precaution.

They are urging anyone with information to call 101 and quote the reference number PS-20210818-1410.

Glasgow Police wrote on Twitter: “Witness appeal in relation to a road accident involving a child and a white Ford Transit van.”

