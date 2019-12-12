Edinburgh-raised broadcaster Nicky Campbell pays emotional tribute to mother who passed away

The presenter said he 'won the lottery' when he as adopted.

Edinburgh-raised BBC journalist Nicky Campbell paid tribute to his 'wonderful mum' who sadly passed away yesterday.

His mother Sheila along with his late father Frank adopted him at just a few days old and she appeared on his episode of 'Who Do You Think You Are?' where he explored the roots of his adoptive family.

The broadcaster took to Twitter this morning with the emotional post.

He said: "My mum Sheila died yesterday at 96. We made a BBC programme together about her service as a radar operator and she was immensely proud of her role on D Day.

"Her life's work was as a social worker helping others. The day she and my Dad adopted me was the day I won the lottery.

"She doted on her grandchildren and my girls completely adored her. Everybody did.

"I am so lucky and proud to have had her as my mum and we will miss her more than we can ever express. She was my adoptive mum. She was my real mum."

Messages of condolences flooded in following the tweet.

Piers Morgan replied: "Very sorry to hear this, Nicky. She sounds a wonderful lady. RIP."

Carol Vorderman said: "She would have been so proud of you Nicky ... she gave you a great early life and you gave her everything possible in return... that's love xxxx"

His Long Lost Family co-presenter Davina McCall added: "What a wonderful woman she was ... Love you @NickyAACampbell thinking of you and your family x"

Comedian Al Murray said: "Ah mate I am so sorry to hear that. Love to your family"