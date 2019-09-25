Edinburgh man in 'disbelief' after contractors rip up his entire garden thinking it was neighbour's

"I thought I was on the wrong street when I got home and saw what they did to my garden."

Those were the words of resident Matthew Schofield after finding his entire garden had been uprooted while he was out shopping...

The 100-year-old rosemary bush before it was removed.

It turned out that contractors sent to cut back an overgrown garden dug up the wrong one by accident - and removed a beloved 100-year-old rosemary bush.

Matthew and Christine Schofield were devastated to find their garden at flat three in Harden Place, Edinburgh, had been demolished while they were out shopping on Friday.

The contractors, from Spruce Garden Services, Peffer Place, had been sent to remove flat one’s garden.

The overgrown garden at the neighbour's flat.

Presuming it was the first garden at the front of the building, they got to work uprooting every plant in their path from what was in fact flat three’s garden, home to the Schofield’s treasured rosemary bush.

“I thought I was on the wrong street when I returned home and saw what they had done to our garden,” Matthew said.

“They took the entire rosemary bush, I can’t believe it.

“It was enormous and had a serious trunk to it.

“They also took the raspberry bush and the blackberry bush, and the gardening implements that were out in the garden.”

The renowned rosemary bush was doted on by the neighbours.

Matthew said he would often see people sneak up to the bush with a pair of scissors to snip off a sprig for their cooking.

A neighbour has since returned some cuttings to the Schofield household in an attempt to rectify the unfortunate situation.

“My wife treasured the garden,” Matthew continued.

“It’s the first garden we have ever had and it’s just been completely ruined.

“And it was a great space for our 15-year-old sausage dog Charlie who can’t get around that much.”

Matthew said at first he thought someone had stolen the aromatic bush.

“When I saw the empty garden I just thought surely there can’t be a black market for rosemary bushes around here.

“So then I asked neighbours and one resident opposite said he saw the contractors come round and remove it. They were in their company van, so he presumed it was all planned.”

Although staff at Spruce Garden Services have apologised, Matthew said he still finds the situation “a bit odd.”

“I just think that anyone with the slightest gardening experience would surely know that sort of rosemary bush is not something you would just dig up and chuck out,” he said.

“So I just find the whole thing a bit strange.

“I am also surprised they didn’t seem to make much effort to double check which garden, and I didn’t find them very apologetic.”

Craig Young, of Spruce Garden Services said he offered his sincere apologies to Matthew earlier this week and suggested where to buy new plants.

“We made a mistake, it was a simple error.

“We presumed flat one’s garden was at the front of the building, and went ahead not knowing it was really flat three’s.”

He said contractors normally double check, but no residents were in at the time.