Edinburgh lottery winner Jane Park is selling £50 topless pictures for charity

Edinburgh-born Euromillions winner Jane Park has revealed she is selling topless pictures online for £50 a shot - and says the proceeds are going to charity.

The 23-year-old is the UK's youngest lottery winner, winning £1 million at just 17 on her first ticket. She has since gone on to spend the money on expensive cars, holidays and plastic surgery.

In a tweet posted today, Ms Park wrote: "Feel so empowered! I’ve been selling topless pictures online to men desperate to see my boobs for £50+ & donated the money to charity.

"I feel like Robin Hood. Taking money from wealthier men wanting to perve & giving to the less wealthy who want to eat #empowerment #RobinHood."

And the former admin temp went on to add: "Before people start asking ... 1) no I don’t post full nudes 2) no I’m not skint and 3) no I don’t need a new job, I already have one being a landlord for all my property and managing my investments this is purely about feeling empowered and helping others."

Many have already been reacting online to her post.

One tweeter, @yantheman67, wrote: "Robin Nude, Robin Nude riding through the Glen...."

Another, @Prayer_inC, said: "Hats off to you gal folk will always pipe up with their negative opinions but they’re the same folk sending their scuddies for free."

And @themickeytrain said: "It’s great that you’re doing it for charity well done Jane."