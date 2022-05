Edinburgh live news: Princes Street closed as emergency services attend collision between bus and pedestrian

The accident occurred just outside of H&M on the east end of the Princes Street.

In an online statement, Police in the Capital wrote: “Princes Street is currently closed to traffic following a collision between a bus and a pedestrian.

"Emergency services are at the scene.

"Road users are urged to avoid the area.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more comes in.