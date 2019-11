Christmas 2019 in Edinburgh is well and truly underway following the breathtaking launch of the festive period in the city centre on Sunday. From a flying Santa Claus to Arlene Stuart the Light Night spectacular was a how to behold. And thousands did, lining the Old town to get the best view of the stage and of the lights officially being switched on. Relive the magic and take a look at our gallery here:

Edinburgh Light Night 2019 The festive season is well and truly under way as the city centre lit up this evening as the city's Light Night, hosted by Forth One Breakfast Shows Arlene Stuart, kicked off.

Edinburgh Light Night 2019 Thousands of people huddled on the busiest streets of the Capital to witness the switching on of the Christmas lights, an event that marks the beginning of the festive season in the Capital every year.

Edinburgh Light Night 2019 Thousands made sure they arrived early to get the best view of the stage

Edinburgh Light Night 2019 The show included several performance

