Edinburgh is in danger of becoming an 'anti-tourist' city, Fringe chief warns

Edinburgh is at risk of being seen as 'anti-tourist' in the wake of campaigners targeting the impact of festivals and events, the chief executive of the Fringe Society has admitted.

Shona McCarthy hit back at critics of what is claimed to be a growing "festivalisation" and "exploitation" of the city centre for major events, describing concerns that had been raised as "weird".

She insisted the Fringe should not be held responsible for the management of tourism numbers in the city centre, but warned the city's welcoming reputation was "seriously in danger" due to an ongoing debate about the impact of the industry.

She said the city had to be "very careful" about how it was perceived and stressed the importance of Edinburgh remaining "international and outward-looking" in future.

She was speaking after it emerged that the number of performers appearing at the event had almost doubled in size in the space of a decade and is set to attract a three million-strong audience for the first time this summer.

Ms McCarthy has defended a lucrative new sponsorship deal with whisky giants Diageo, which will see a Johnnie Walker Club Bar created on Princes Street, where the firm is set to open a new visitor attraction in a former department store next year.

The company, which has hailed the Fringe as "second only to the Olympics" in terms of the number of tickets it sells, will be installing statues of its Johnnie Walker "striding man" logo at locations across the city under its partnership, with the Fringe, the value of which is being kept under wraps.

Ms McCarthy also insisted the Fringe Society was stepping up efforts to reduce the impact of the event on the environment, as it emerged it is still planning to print 350,000 of its official programmes this year.

A record 3841 shows will be staged this year - up eight per cent on last year's tally - with the number of performances up five per cent to almost 60,000, compared to 31,000 in 2018.

The Fringe programme was launched by Ms McCarthy against a growing backdrop of debate and discontent about the impact of events and tourism on the historic heart of the city.

Edinburgh World Heritage and the Cockburn Association are among the organisations who have warned the city is at risk of suffering the same over-tourism problems as Venice, Barcelona and Amsterdam.

In March, Pete Irvine, one of Scotland's leading tourism, festival and event experts, warned that Edinburgh was already in the grip of "over-tourism," and claimed some part of the city, such as the Royal Mile, were now "impassable" during peak periods.

A new campaign to "defend" Edinburgh against over-tourism and festivalisation launched in April, declaring that it had been allowed to become "a city of capital disfigured by exploitation" and a "theme park that increasingly feels like a space that alienates its own residents."

Ms McCarthy said: As someone who comes from Northern Ireland, a place that has struggled for tourism, I think we have found herself in a weird moment in Edinburgh.

"We are seriously in danger of being anti-tourist. I would counsel the city to be really careful about that.

"There is always a conflation of the Fringe with over-tourism.

"This is June and Edinburgh is really busy. It's a city with a castle with a medieval city and it's bloody gorgeous. People come here all year round.

"The idea that a three-week festival has to take on the responsibility for things that are year-long issues and the idea that the Fringe is responsible for over-tourism in Edinburgh is a bit weird for me.

"It is about better management of tourism in the city rather than having an anti-tourism agenda.

"I think it's very important for a city to be international and outward-looking.

"We don't have a growth agenda for the Fringe, but it's important to point out that the biggest growth in our audiences is from Edinburgh and Scotland."

The sponsorship deal with Johnnie Walker, which has been unveiled as the official whisky of the Fringe, is described as "a celebration of all that is great about Scottish culture."

Ms McCarthy said: "The Fringe is not a subsidised festival. We have to work with commercial partners in order to make the economics of the festival work and able to provide the services that we provide support artists and the arts to come to Edinburgh.

Oliver Davies, head of marketing and development at the Fringe, added: "The important thing to stress about the Johnnie Walker Club Bar is that it will not be an exclusive bar that is only for certain people. It will be open to everyone."

John Williams, global brand director at Johnnie Walker, said: "“The Edinburgh Festival Fringe is the most famous and respected cultural festival in the world and we’re honoured to be part of it.

One of the charms of the festival is how visitors are encouraged to explore new shows and acts and discover new parts of the city, and we’re looking forward to making Johnnie Walker a part of their experience in the heart of Edinburgh this summer.”