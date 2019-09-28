Edinburgh husband with MS hatches 'mad idea' to remarry 'love of his life' as swelling leads to wedding ring refit

More than three decades on from their first wedding, a retired Corstorphine couple’s wedding rings have become a little tight, but they still know it’s a perfect match and will remarry with newly fitted rings in a romantic ceremony hosted by the couples care home in Edinburgh.

Colin Mclean, 75, a retired translator originally from Blackhall, met his ‘wonderful’ wife Helen, 67, from Kirkliston, 50 years ago at a house party in the city centre and the couple have lived very happily in Corstorphine ever since.

The couple are delighted.

Helen, the more practical of the pair, took their rings to be refitted earlier this year after they started to feel the pinch. Being ‘endlessly romantic’ he took this as an opportunity to hatch a ‘mad idea’ to remarry the love of his life.

Speaking of their first meeting Helen said: “We were actually set up on a blind date. We both turned up to a party and as the night wore on it ended up just being the two of us and we realised my friend Helen Foster had planned the whole thing.

“We were married on March 8 in 1985 and have been very lucky, we don’t have any children but we have had a very successful marriage and Colin is a marvellous husband.

“He is a very romantic man and always has these grand ideas I don’t like all the fussing but he does bring out a more romantic side in me.”

Colin has multiple sclerosis and his condition has deteriorated in recent years and he now requires intensive care and moved into Eildon House Nursing Home in March.

This change has been difficult for the couple and they miss each other's company.

Colin’s MS has also caused his hands to swell and his wedding band had to be removed.

Helen said: “Colin’s hands started to swell and I had to go and get his wedding ring resized. I noticed mine was getting quite tight at the same time so got them both resized together.

This is the first time the couple have removed their wedding rings since the day they were married.

Helen said that this gave Colin “the mad idea” that the couple should renew their vows when they got their rings back.

She said: “He has this mad idea that we should get remarried, Colin is a very thoughtful man and I know he has been worrying about me alone in the house a lot. We would both feel more settled and closer together if we redo our vows.

“I know how much it means to him, I am the more practical one but I am going along with his ideas as usual.”

The couple will remarry on Friday at an intimate ceremony organised by the care home.

Helen will wear a short sleeved white dress with a navy pattern and buttons down the front.

She said: “I remember how much I hated my first dress, it was a horrid grey colour, but I like my dress this time around.”

The care home is putting on a buffet and Helen is going to buy a cake as she says her “baking days are over.”

The couple will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary in March and sharing her secrets to a long and happy life together, Helen said: “You just have to be together fully, I feel like marriage today it over before its started, you have to really work at a marriage and be together.”