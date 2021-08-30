In front of a full-house in the Palais de Variété spiegeltent in Assembly George Square Gardens on Sunday, writer and director Brian Foster, award-winning actor Fíonna Hewitt-Twamley, and Assembly Festival’s Artistic Director, William Burdett-Coutts, received their ‘Bobby’ – Broadway Baby’s top award for outstanding performance at this year’s Festival Fringe.

The Bobby Award, fashioned after the iconic Greyfriars Bobby statue, is awarded to the best of the best at the Fringe – those shows that shine brightest amongst all the festival’s five-star shows.

This year, Broadway Baby have awarded just three ‘Bobbys’ at the Fringe.

Pictured after winning a Bobby Award for Myra's Story, from left, Richard Beck, Brian Foster, Fiìonna Hewitt-Twamley, William Burdett-Coutts

Richard Beck, editor of Broadway Baby, said: “We are delighted to make this award to Myra’s Story this year.

“There is no single criterion that makes a show Bobby-worthy – it is a combination of things that have simply blown us away and Myra’s Story is an outstanding piece of theatre.”

Brian Foster, writer and director of Myra’s Story, added: “We are thrilled to receive this award. Myra’s story is a mix of hilarity and heartbreak and it has been amazing to be back on stage performing live to full-houses at the festival this year.

“We have plans to tour Myra’s Story next year so we hope that as more venues open, more people will get the opportunity to see this fantastic show.”

