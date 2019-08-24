Edinburgh Comedy Awards: Merseyside comic scoops top prize at prestigious Fringe awards ceremony

A FORMER call centre worker has won the biggest comedy prize at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with a show he claims he is unhappy with.

Brookes, who mixes stand-up with absurdist comedy, has followed in the foosteps of Frank Skinner, Steve Coogan, and Lee Evans by winning the main Edinburgh comedy Awards honour with a show hailed as “utterly unique”.

But the 33-year-old, who has previously worked in a shoe shop, insisted he is still not happy with the show he has been performing at the Pleasance Courtyard every night, which has been hailed as ‘stand-up’s answer to Waiting for Godot” and one of the “comic coups” of the Fringe.’

He admitted his show has been a “constant battle” with his audiences, but Brookes, who describes himself on stage as a “hipster Nosferatu, has won over critics with a show in which he gives the impression he is constantly “killing time” on stage.

In her review for The Scotsman, critic Kate Copstick praised Brookes as just crazily, adorably funny.”

She added: “It takes a really good comic to find big laughs in something. It takes a great comic to find big laughs in nothing.”

Nica Burns, director of the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, said the show had been recognised for Brookes’ “originality, his playfulness with the audience, his timing and his sheer laughter count.”

Brookes, one of nine nomineees for the main award, mixes around 40 minutes of prepared material with 20 minutes of “improvised moments of tension and expectation” in his winning show, in which he touches on the prospect of the imminent end of the world.

Minutes after being presented with his award by stage and screen star Stephen Fry, Brookes said: “The show works more often than it doesn’t, which is a huge surprise.

“It is a constant battle. Sometimes the audiencea are a bit reserved. I can’t do my act to nothing. If the audience isn’t engaging I have to change gear andcome in a bit harder, or try to play with them. Every audience is fun and thrilling, every show is a unique experience, because it’s a negotiation with that particular crowd to get the best response from them.

“There’s probably about 40 minutes of prepared material, which I do in different orders. Sometimes I drop bits or move stuff around for a laugh.It allows to go off-road whenever I want. I just wanted to do a show where I was loose and free with it and not free trapped in a structure. I really didn’t think it was good show. I still don’t think it is to be honest. I came up with what I thought I felt was just over half a show, but I knew that I would’t know if it was going to work until I got here because of the audiences at the Fringe.”

“I’ve not really been reading reviews or engaging with how many people have been in the audience. I’ve just been focusing on doing the show and having fun in the immediate moment. I think it’s really helped me to get through the month.”

Born in Merseyside, Jordan Brookes has been performing comedy for around eight years.

He had early success in the Chortle Student Awards in 2012 when he reached the semi-final stage and also won the Welsh Unsigned Stand-Up Award the same year.

Brookes, who was shortlisted for the BBC New Comedy Awards in 2013 and 2014, has also written for the BBC Radio Wales sketch show Here Be Dragons.

He made his Fringe debut in 2015 when he performed at the Grassmarket Community Project and made his breakthrough in 2017 with an Edinburgh Comedy Awards nomination for a free show.

Recalling his Fringe debut, he said: “I didn’t know anything about the Fringe at all when I first came here.

“I decided to do a full-hour show in my first year just to see what happened. I was on at 1.30pm, I had one of the worst shows in my life and no-one came. I must have had an average audience of about six people. But it was such a fun experience. I learned an awful lot.”

Catherine Cohen, a New York comic who appears Scots star Alan Cumming’s cabaret night in the city, was named best newcomer at the awards ceremony.

Jessica Brough was honoured for her initiative Fringe of Colour, which is aimed at making the festival more accessible to comedians and audiences of colour.