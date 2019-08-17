Edinburgh climber first Brit to conquer world-renowned Alpine Trilogy challenge

A Capital climber has become the first Briton to complete the renowned Alpine Trilogy challenge.

Robbie Phillips, 29, finished the trio of rock climbs in Austria, Germany and Switzerland, considered to be the toughest alpine ascents in Europe.

The climbs are made up of the 250 metre Silbergeier in the Swiss Ratikon, the 350 metre End of Silence in the German Bertchesgarden Alps, and the 240 metre Des Kaiser neue Kleider in the Austrian Wilder Kaiser.

Robbie, from Burdiehouse, made his childhood dream a reality when he completed the final ascent of the trilogy at Des Kaiser neue Kleider, believed to be the hardest of the three climbs, last week.

Each climb is made up of multiple difficult sections and climbers must complete all the sections in one push to gain a full ascent, which is a challenge for even the most seasoned climbers.

Mr Phillips and his climbing partner, Austrian Mich Kemeter, had been battling poor weather for the best part of July and early August, which diminished their hopes of completing the climb.

However, an unexpected weather window opened during one of their recce trips and the pair decided to make a push on the climb.

Although the forecast was for a storm, the team managed to snag cooler temperatures and a breeze, which were the conditions needed to complete such a technical climb.

The pair started their push around 1pm and by 9pm they had successfully topped out the face, abseiling back to solid ground only by the light of their head torches.

Robbie had dreamed of the trilogy since he was 15 years old, when his climbing mentor Neil McGeachy called it one of the Holy Grails of the climbing world.

In 2015 he made his first attempt at the trilogy by travelling to the Swiss Ratikon and weeks later he and partner Willis Morris from Glasgow, also made history by becoming the youngest team to complete Paciencia.

Robbie returned in 2017 to complete End of Silence, joined by fellow Scottish climber Calum Cunningham, aged only 19.

Now, Robbie has completed his epic adventure after being unable to finish the trilogy in 2017.

He said: “The handholds are so small, that a few degrees too warm and my hands sweat and slip off the holds.

“Ideally you want either crisp cool temps, or a nice breeze to keep you and the rock cool – I just can’t believe I did it.

“I took on each climb individually as a goal in itself and I was not in a rush to complete them all.

“Needless to say, I am a different climber now to when I started.”

He insisted: “I climb for the love of it, and irrespective of the success of projects, I’d still be going for them and enjoying the process.”