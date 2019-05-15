Edinburgh City Bypass reopens after motorbike crash

The Edinburgh City Bypass has reopened following a serious crash involving a motorbike and another vehicle.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the collision on the A720 road eastbound by the Calder junction, near Hermiston Gait, at about 4:15pm.

Traffic is queuing up on the City Bypass as rush hour begins. Pic: Traffic Scotland

The spokeswoman said the collision involved a vehicle and a motorbike and that paramedics are treated a male motoryclist at the scene.

She added: “There does not appear to be any life-threatening injuries.”

The spokeswoman confirmed that the road was closed as a result of the crash..

Traffic Scotland has tweeted that both lanes have since reopened but that delays have persisted this evening.

A man was also taken to hospital after the car he was driving collided with another car on Queensferry Road, just 15 minutes before the City Bypass crash.

This added to the delays in and around the west side of the city.

