Edinburgh brothers smash world record for rowing across the Atlantic Ocean by six days

The MacLean brothers managed the feat in 35 days, beating the last record of 41 days.

Three Edinburgh brothers have smashed the world record for rowing across the Atlantic while rowing owing after completing the mammoth feat in Antigua.

The Edinburgh brothers celebrate their arrival into Antigua (Photo: Atlantic Campaigns)

Jamie, Ewan and Lachlan MacLean were taking part in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge where teams of rowers race to cross the Atlantic in the quickest time.

The brothers, known as Broar, set off from La Gomera in the Canary Islands on 12 December and finally arrived after a gruelling 35 days, nine hours and nine minutes.

The trio also become the first brothers to row any ocean and the youngest threesome to ever row the Atlantic.

'Defining experience of my life'

Ewan MacLean described the feat as the "defining experience of my life".

He said: "They had to twist my arm but I will be forever grateful to my brothers for convincing me to do this.

“This was, without doubt, the defining experience of my life. It was incredibly difficult but the way we came together, the way our bodies and minds coped with every single challenge, will stay with me for a long time."

Despite spending the last 20 days of the trip without music, podcasts or audiobooks due to damage to electrical cables, the trio kept themselves entertained with a bagpipe, harmonica and ukelele they had brought along.

Tested our relationship

Overcoming seasickness, battery issues, storms, dehydration and exhaustion, Ewan said the brothers have been brought closer together by the experience.

He said: “It definitely tested our relationship, but it was remarkable how we were able to lift each other up as we struggled. It’s brought us closer together, although I am looking forward to getting to see and talk to some different people!

“We don’t do things by halves, so we were always going to go for a world record. I’m incredibly proud of beating the record, but mostly, I’m proud of the money we’ve raised for charity and the difference we’ll make to two causes very close to our hearts.

"Who knows what comes next. We'll be eyeing up other oceans.”

The trio are also raising money for charities Feedback Madagascar and Children First, aiming to raise £250,000.

You can donate by visiting the Virgin Money Giving page here.