Edinburgh author to donate all proceeds from his book to family of Bradley Welsh

An author and close friend of Bradley Welsh is to donate all the money from his most recent book to the family of the Trainspotting 2 actor.

Edinburgh writer, Kenny Barr, was one of the boxing gym owner's closest friends for more than 30 years with Welsh, 48, helping his pal with the launch of his book before he was shot outside his flat in Edinburgh's in April 17.



The book, called 'Beautiful Losers', recounts Kenny's experiences of travelling around Greece as a young man and the foreword includes a dedication to Welsh.



Mr Barr said: "Me and Brad were close friends for over 30 years. The book was written a long time ago and it’s about my experiences travelling through Greece.



"The book has been on the back burner for a long time, as life happens.



"Brad had helped a mutual friend publish his book recently, and we had planned my book before this tragedy happened."



Welsh, who was also close friends with Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh, was survived by a partner, Emma Grant, and eight-year-old daughter Eva.



In a statement, Holyrood Boxing Gym, which Welsh ran for many years, said: "Kenny Barr, life long best friend of Bradley Welsh, has launched a new book today.



"After much deliberation regarding the launch, Kenny has decided to go ahead with the launch and decided that all proceeds from the book will go towards Brad's family, Emma and Eva.



"We take our hats off to you Kenny and encourage everyone at Holyrood Boxing Gym to purchase the book in Brad's honour."



Edinburgh lottery winner Jane Park was among those to encourage people to buy the book.



She tweeted: "Can everyone retweet this and if you can buy, would mean a lot to me and the Welsh family."



Beautiful Losers, which is priced at £9.99, is available to buy online at http://www.beautifullosers.club/