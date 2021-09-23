A young wallaby escaped into the countryside just a day after arriving at an Aberdeenshire petting zoo (Photo: Marie Caley).

Eddie, about six months old, arrived at Waulkmill Menagerie, near New Deer in Aberdeenshire on Sunday.

However, he wriggled through a small hole in a fence on Monday.

Eddie was spotted outside a pub in New Deer and was last seen heading north towards Cuminestown and Turriff.

Nikki Johnstone, who runs the attraction, told BBC Scotland: "The cold is a bit of a worry factor because he is so little, he would need a heat lamp during our winters."

Miss Johnstone said Eddie was no threat and he is not aggressive.

She advised anyone who spotted him to close him in as he is too fast to be chased.

The owner added: "We're just spreading the word, and have contacted drone people.

"I'm totally gutted and just worried sick for him - just needing him home."

