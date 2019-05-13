East Renfrewshire CAB launches service to help Universal Credit claimants

East Renfrewshire Citizens Advice Bureau is launching a new service to help people make their Universal Credit claims and get their first payment on time and in full.

This is in addition to the other advice services East Renfrewshire Citizens Advice Bureau offers.

People who need help making a claim can access the service in person, on the phone or online.

Universal Credit is a new benefit that combines six benefits into one, including Jobseekers Allowance and Working Tax Credits. It is currently being rolled out across the UK. It was introduced in East Renfrewshire in September 2018.

East Renfrewshire Citizens Advice Bureau offers independent, impartial advice to people in East Renfrewshire, and benefits is the top issue for which people come for help.

The charity has already helped more than 618 people with problems relating to Universal Credit.

Citizens advice bureaux in Scotland have given 100,000 pieces of advice on Universal Credit since roll out began and many of these issues are with the initial claiming process.

East Renfrewshire Citizens Advice Bureau Manager Teresa O’Hara said: “Universal Credit is now rolled out across the country and we know people have been struggling with the system.

“We’re now offering a new Help to Claim service that will help people complete their application so they can get paid on time and in full.

“Our advisers are here to offer impartial advice and support to anyone who may need help with the process.”

• The Help to Claim service will be available until April 2020.

• To access the Help to Claim service in person, contact East Renfrewshire Citizens Advice Bureau at 214-218 Main Street, Barrhead.

• To access the Help to Claim service over the phone, call 0800 023 2581.

• To access the Help to Claim service online through webchat, go to CAS Help to Claim

• To access advice on Universal Credit online, go to CAS Universal Credit advice

• The East Renfrewshire Bureau also has specialist advisers who offer assistance with homelessness/evictions, debt and money advice, benefit applications and appeals, and employment advice. All specialist advisers are based in the main office and operate on an appointment system. You can get in touch by calling the office on 0141 881366.