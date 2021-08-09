Dunrobin Castle Station: Prince Charles visits unique Scottish railway station

The Prince of Wales donned a kilt for a visit to mark the 150th anniversary of the opening of a unique stretch of railway in Scotland.

By Tony Jones
Monday, 9th August 2021, 8:58 pm
Updated Monday, 9th August 2021, 8:59 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Charles toured Dunrobin Castle Station, part of the Duke of Sutherland's railway which is believed to be the only part of the national rail network to have been planned, financed and opened by one person.

The Highland line created by the duke runs from Golspie to Helmsdale and opened on May 16, 1871.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The prince, who is also known by his Scottish title the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, toured Dunrobin station on Sunday with its honorary station master, Daniel Brittain-Catlin.

The Duke of Rothesay during a visit to Dunrobin Station and Castle.

Read More

Read More
David Cameron reportedly made $10 million from Greensill before firm's collapse

Alan Ross, Network Rail director of engineering and asset management (Scotland), gave a speech during the visit.

He said: "This, the 150th anniversary, is the perfect occasion to celebrate the work of the third Duke of Sutherland, who in modern day terms spent about £45 million on his various railway projects, including his own line and his own train.

"I think it goes without saying that if anyone here is prepared to invest a similar sum today, we at Network Rail would be most interested to hear from you.

"On a more serious note, as we slowly emerge from the Covid pandemic it's becoming clear there is growth in the leisure market for our railways, which presents an opportunity for this station and others like it in tourist hot spots."

Trains to Dunrobin are today operated by Scotrail's Far North Line, but it was used exclusively by the Sutherland family and guests from 1871 until the Second World War.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Prince Charles
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.