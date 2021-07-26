Dunkirk star Jack Lowden turns up to celebrate the centenary of Borders Scout group

The star of the 2017 wartime blockbuster Dunkirk attended an event held at Lauderdale Scout Group HQ in Lauder to mark 100 years of the group with the unveiling of a commemorative engraved stone.
Youngsters from the group and past leaders attended.
Jack, who also starred in historical drama Mary Queen of Scots and wrestling comedy Fighting With my Family, was a member of the group as a child and was invited back as a special guest to mark the centenary.
Oxton native Jack spent time with youngsters practicing how to tie knots.