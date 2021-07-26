Dunkirk star Jack Lowden turns up to celebrate the centenary of Borders Scout group

Youngsters from a Borders Scout troop got a surprise this week when Hollywood actor Jack Lowden popped in to celebrate the group’s centenary.

By Paul Kelly
Monday, 26th July 2021, 5:46 pm

The star of the 2017 wartime blockbuster Dunkirk attended an event held at Lauderdale Scout Group HQ in Lauder to mark 100 years of the group with the unveiling of a commemorative engraved stone.

Youngsters from the group and past leaders attended.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Jack, who also starred in historical drama Mary Queen of Scots and wrestling comedy Fighting With my Family, was a member of the group as a child and was invited back as a special guest to mark the centenary.

Jack Lowden chats with scouts in Lauder. (Photo: Phil Wilkinson)

Oxton native Jack spent time with youngsters practicing how to tie knots.

Jack Lowden helped out with some knots. (Photo: Phil Wilkinson)
Youngsters