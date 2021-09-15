A report presented to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Community Planning Committee on Monday evening said that a working group of Antrim elected representatives and council officers met on two occasions during the summer to take the project forward.

At the council’s April meeting, it was agreed that a permanent statue of HRH Duke of Edinburgh be placed in Antrim Castle Gardens as “a mark of respect and remembrance” to His Royal Highness who passed away on April 9 at the age of 99 years.

The local authority also supports the creation of an annual bursary to benefit the young people of the borough in recognition of the “massive impact of Prince Philip on young people’s lives through the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme”.

Antrim Ulster Unionist Councillor Leah Smyth proposed the motion saying: “In recognition of his lifelong dedication to his Royal duties and commitments, as well as his service in the Navy during WW2, this council wishes to place a permanent memorial to Prince Philip in our borough as well as a mark of respect and remembrance.”

Cllr Smyth suggested that a statue of His Royal Highness should be erected at Antrim Castle Gardens and a bursary established in his memory.

There are 0.5m visitors to Antrim Castle Gardens annually.

She reminded councillors that by the time Prince Philip retired from Royal duties in 2017, he had carried out more than 22,000 solo engagements andgiven more than 5,000 speeches.

