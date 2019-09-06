Driving back in time at Kinneil

Last weekend Kinneil Estate hosted the roaring engines of some magnificent classic cars as the 2019 Bo’ness Revival and Hill Climb took place.

This year’s Revival celebrated 60 years since the double Formula 1 world champion Jim Clark competed in the town.

This Jaguar got just a little stuck due to Saturdays downpour.'Boness Revival Hill Climb. Jim Clark 60th Anniversary. September 1st 2019. JPI Media. (C) Paul Cram

Special events included a unique hill climb category for makes of cars specifically driven by Clark, and the Jim Clark Road Tour, running from Bo’ness to the Jim Clark Museum at Duns.

Among this year’s entries was a Porsche 356 similar to the one Clark drove at Bo’ness in 1959, and a DKW Auto Union that the famous driver used in one of his first ever races. Scots racing driver Seb Melrose was one of the judges.