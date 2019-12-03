Doubled Amazon fees put 22 Tweedbank jobs at risk

The future of a Borders not-for-profit community interest company which employs 22 workers is in doubt since multinational commerce company Amazon doubled its fees.

Bookdonors, run by husband and wife team Barry and Emma Graham, is on borrowed time, and has applied to the Scottish Government for emergency funding to stay open.

It collects unwanted books from charity shops across Scotland, and also accepts donations. These are graded, collated and shelved in the company’s extensive warehouse, and sold on to online customers worldwide.

Started in 2005 in an attic by Lawrie Hayworth, who was looking for a way to get long-term unemployed people back into the workforce in an enterprise which uses second-hand books, the company hires its staff through job schemes that help people back into work from long-term unemployement.

Many of themstarted as volunteers and were taken on as staff.

But they could find themselves back unemployed unless the company can get on a level footing.

Managing director Barry said: “The problem is when Amazon raised their fees, it went from 15% per sale to 30% ... over the course of a year, that added over £100,000 per year to our running costs.

The postal carrier we use has also put its prices up, which led to £40-50,000 more on postage every year.

The company used to sell books which were in too bad condition to sell on to a paper recycling company. But now Book Donors has been told it could soon have to pay for the service.

Customer service and collections manager Emma told us: “It’s not one of these businesses you can just walk away from ... we know everyone who works here.”

Mr Graham added: “It’s been a very testing couple of years since Amazon put up its fees.

“We do have a business plan ready to go in which I can see the business working, but we need time in which to implement it.

“We want to continue to offer job opportunities and getting people back into work and also giving books to local schools, which are badly in need of them.”

One of the staff, Maria Davy of Tweedbank, told us: “The staff here are friendly and we all get on. I was long-term unemployed before I did eight weeks volunteering, and they took me on for over the Christmas period two years ago and they kept me on.

“The problems are making me very antsy. The thought of re-entering the job market is not pleasant.”

Another, Gary Smith from Galashiels, told us: “I’m really worried as I have two autistic kids. I’ve had jobs in the past, but none as special as this one.”

A crowdfunder has been launched and the business has raised £1,250 of its £10,000 target.

Visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk and search for bookdonors if you can help out financially.