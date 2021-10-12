Donnie Scott: Isle of Lewis man, 42, missing with police concerned for his well-being

Police Scotland has announced that they are concerned for the well-being of a 42-year-old man who went missing from an area of the Isle of Lewis.

By Hannah Brown
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 6:25 am
Donnie Scott, 42, has gone missing from the Barvas area of the Isle of Lewis.

The 42-year-old is described as being five foot six in height, slim build, short brown hair in a crew cut with a beard. Mr Scott also normally wears glasses.

Police Scotland issued an appeal on Tuesday to find the missing man, stating that there was concern for his welfare.

Donnie Scott, 42, is missing from the Barvas area of the Isle of Lewis (Photo: Police Scotland).

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland are concerned for the wellbeing of missing person Donnie Scott (42) from Barvas area of Isle of Lewis.

"Donnie is described as 5'6", slim build, short brown hair in crew cut, beard and normally wears glasses.

"If you have any information that may assist in tracing the whereabouts of Donnie please contact Police on 101 and quote incident 2843 of 11/10/2021.”

