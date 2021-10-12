Donnie Scott, 42, has gone missing from the Barvas area of the Isle of Lewis.

The 42-year-old is described as being five foot six in height, slim build, short brown hair in a crew cut with a beard. Mr Scott also normally wears glasses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland issued an appeal on Tuesday to find the missing man, stating that there was concern for his welfare.

Donnie Scott, 42, is missing from the Barvas area of the Isle of Lewis (Photo: Police Scotland).

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland are concerned for the wellbeing of missing person Donnie Scott (42) from Barvas area of Isle of Lewis.

"Donnie is described as 5'6", slim build, short brown hair in crew cut, beard and normally wears glasses.

"If you have any information that may assist in tracing the whereabouts of Donnie please contact Police on 101 and quote incident 2843 of 11/10/2021.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.