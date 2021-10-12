Donnie Scott: Body recovered in search for missing Isle of Lewis man

Police have confirmed that they made the discovery around 8am on Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 at Tarstol Burn.

The man has yet to be formally identified but the family of Donnie Scott, 42, who was reported missing from the Barvas area has been informed.

There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Donnie Scott, 42, is missing from the Barvas area of the Isle of Lewis (Photo: Police Scotland).

