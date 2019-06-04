Donald Trump promises 'very substantial' trade deal

Donald Trump has promised the UK a “very substantial” post-Brexit trade deal, and urged Theresa May to “stick around” in order to negotiate it.

At a round-table business event attended by executives from leading US and UK companies, the President praised the Prime Minister for having done a “fantastic job”.

US President Donald Trump was greeted at Buckingham Palace by the Queen on the first day of his state visit

However, in a sign that Mr Trump’s focus is on courting Mrs May’s potential successors, sources close to Michael Gove were reported to have confirmed a request for a private meeting from the President’s team.

Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage could also meet Mr Trump privately this evening, before a banquet at the US Ambassador’s residence at Winfield House.

Mrs May will attend the banquet this evening, but critics claimed she had been “snubbed” after the schedule for Mr Trump’s three-day state visit failed to include any time for a one-to-one meeting between the two leaders.

Mrs May will officially stand down as Conservative Party leader on Friday, starting the clock on her departure from Downing Street.

Addressing the Prime Minister at this morning’s business event, Mr Trump said: “I think we’ll have a very substantial trade deal, it’ll be a fair deal.

“I think this is something your folks want to do, my folks want to do… and we’re going to get it done.”

He added: “I’d just like to congratulate you on having done a fantastic job on behalf of the people of the United States and it’s an honour to have worked with you.

“I don’t know exactly what your timing is, but stick around and let’s do this deal.

Mrs May said the US-UK relationship was “a great partnership, but I think a partnership we can take even further,” adding: "Of course that is with a good bilateral trade deal."

Later on Tuesday, the US leader will hold talks with Mrs May at 10 Downing Street along with their delegations, after which they will give a press conference.

The bilateral meeting is set to include Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Chancellor Philip Hammond. Protests are already taking place in Parliament Square and Trafalgar Square ahead of Mr Trump's arrival in Downing Street, and will be addressed by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford.

Tonight’s dinner at Winfield House will also be attended by Charles and Camilla, who will represent the Queen.