The musician’s death was announced by his family who confirmed he died at his home in Nashville on Saturday.

The Everly family said: Don lived by what he felt in his heart.

"Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams...with his soulmate and wife Adela and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother.”

Don’s death comes seven years after sibling Phil Everly died aged 74 from complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The Everly Brothers, formed in the 1950s, were behind hits including Bye Bye Love and All I Have to Do is Dream.

In total, they released more than 20 albums and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Don is survived by his mother, Margaret, wide Adela, son Edan and daughters Venetia, Stacy and Erin.

The cause of his death has not been announced.

American rock & roll duo The Everly Brothers, circa 1965. They are brothers Don (left) and Phil Everly. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)