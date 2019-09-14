Dogs barking among Scots’ top gripes

Dog fouling and barking are the biggest sources of neighbourhood problems for Scots, it has emerged, along with rubbish and litter on their streets.

One in ten people also complain about noisy neighbours and parties as well as rowdy behaviour in their communities.

Drug dealing, vandalism, graffiti and damage to property are among the other issues which have emerged in the latest Scottish Household Survey.

There has been growing anger among local communities around Scotland over a lack of action among the authorities to deal with dog nuisance in recent years. But dog charities have insisted that owners do not seek to “cause inconvenience” to neighbours.

The national survey published last week found that 30 per cent of Scots said animal nuisance, such as noise or dog fouling, was a source of consternation.

It comes after it emerged in March that Aberdeen dog wardens receive more than 500 complaints about fouling every year.

It was also revealed this summer that in Dundee the council did not enforce the majority of its fines, with just 15 paid out of 65 fixed penalty notices issued last year.

In Jedburgh, community councillors unveiled plans in April to establish the royal burgh as a dog-friendly town for both residents and visitors by educating people on responsible ownership and reduce fouling.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said that the majority of complaints about dog mess relate to parks, streets and in communal areas, with only a small percentage coming from people who witness the animal fouling at the time.

“We actively encourage dog owners to act responsibility and clear up after their dog,” he added.

Barking dogs accounted for almost half the noise complaints across Angus over the past four year, with 577 locals raising concerns over pets.

The Dogs Trust charity said it encourages owners to take part in training classes or educational workshops in order to instil “positive and respectful” behaviour traits in their pets.

A spokesman added: “We don’t believe that dog owners set out to cause any inconvenience to their neighbours and most often are willing to learn ways they can improve this relationship.”

Concern over rubbish and litter was also an issue for 30 per cent of Scots, according to the survey, although this varied between urban and rural areas.