Dobbies Garden Centres announce first vegan afternoon tea

The popular garden centre is joining the likes of Greggs and Wagamama in offering diners a plant-based alternative.

Dobbies is celebrating Veganuary with a limited edition afternoon tea selection in its restaurants.

Dobbies Garden Centre will now offer plant-based alternatives to afternoon tea.

The new vegan afternoon tea includes falafel wraps and vegan sausage rolls, vegan cakes (including brownies, orange and apricot slices and a carrot and pistachio cake) as well as plain and fruit scones.

Everything comes with a pot of tea or filter coffee and the total price of the meal is £12.50.

Paul Spencer, Dobbies' hospitality director, said: “We are very excited to reveal the latest edition to the Dobbies menu with the launch of our Vegan Afternoon Tea.

"Veganuary is the perfect time to ensure the delicious new addition gets the star status it deserves.

"With a brand new decade to celebrate, we hope that all afternoon tea lovers will be encouraged to try the vegan cakes and bakes this month, and hope they enjoy them as much as we do.”